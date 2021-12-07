DJ Sbu unimpressed with MacG’s ‘gay’ joke

Radio and television presenter DJ Sbu Leope took to Instagram to express his dismay over Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho’s recent joke about him being gay. When asked by his guest Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye on the latest episode of his show “Podcast and Chill” with MacG about the reason why he was fired from YFM, just over a decade ago.

The podcaster replied: “Because I said sh** about gay people. “What is it that you don’t like about them? Did you get f**ked by one?” asked Maarohanye. Mukwevho explained that he was young and immature back then.

“It was a juvenile thing to do,” he said. “To show that I’m not homophobic, I’m friends with a lot of gay people, Somizi, DJ Sbu, there’s a lot you know,” said MacG. The controversial podcaster then said he was kidding.

Below are some of the fans’ reactions on Instagram. This joke didn’t sit right with many including DJ Sbu, who took shared the video clip on his Instagram and posted a question: “@macgunleashed official_jubjub is this how you thank me, my brothers? View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) While some found the joke offensive, others apologised on behalf of MacG, reminding the radio legend that it was just banter between the pair.

“This is disrespectful 🙁,” expressed Ntsika Ndibongo. “Some things you cannot joke about, do everyone saying that they were just joking should stop that nonsense,” commented Thapelo Ratau. “Even if it's so we love on even harder ❤️ it's extremely mean to out others, or lie on a public platform. Whatever it is just know you are loved irregardless buti wam,” added Toya Delazy.