DJ Sbu wants to find the barber who shaped his face on a fan’s head

Veteran radio DJ, music producer and entrepreneur DJ Sbu is used to receiving love from his fans in Mzansi and across the world, however, he was recently dearly touched by one specific fan’s efforts. Celebrities are adored by their fans and some often go out of their way to honour their favourites, be it with a painting or in this instance, a hair cut.

Sbu posted a picture on Instagram of a certain barber's work, where he had creativity cut an image of the DJ with his scruffy locks on a fan’s head. In his caption, Sbu shared that he was hoping to meet the hair stylist and the client who now has DJ Sbu on his head. In addition to the meet and greet, lunch is on the house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) Sbu said that he would also like to gift them a complimentary gift voucher from MoFaya.

The DJ, who is currently rocking crowds in Florida, asked his 1.2 million Instagram followers to help him find the duo. Another creative, Brighton Mathebula also caught the DJ's attention with his painting of Sbu. Sbu posted the picture of the artwork on his timeline, which is on sale for R3 500.

