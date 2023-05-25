DJ Sbu’s ‘The Hustlers Corner’ joins P Diddy’s Revolt Podcast Network

Media personality and businessman Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope is in high spirits after his podcast was hand picked to join Sean “Diddy” Combs’s network of podcasts. Now referred to as “The Hustlers Corner Global”, it will join seven other new culture-driven shows covering sports, mental wellness, personal finance, entrepreneurship and music, on the Revolt Podcast Network as part of the spring 2023 class.

According to Revolt’s CEO Detavio Samuels, “the new diverse and dynamic shows aims to provide unique perspectives and valuable insights for their modern audience”. Taking to Instagram, DJ Sbu shared the news to his 1.2 million followers. He wrote: “We would like to share the great news that @thehustlerscornersa is now officially part of the team and will be available on @revolttv @revoltpodcastnetwork

“Thank you to the REVOLT Team & @FaraiToday for making this possible. Great things ahead 🙏🏿.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) Congratulatory messages from his industry peers and friend came through not long after. The queen of amapiano, Lady Du wrote: “I’m crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 what did I say to you about God malume ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Minnie Dlamini wrote: “Never stop 🙏🏾.” DJ and producer Boddhi Satva commented: “A true exemple of resilience and humility my brother. May this new venture be blessed abundantly 🙏🏽💯👊🏽.” Meanwhile, the seven other podcasts include “The Double Dose Podcast”, which is a show hosted by Chanda and Chanelle S. Reynolds, who share their perspectives on pop culture, politics and more.

“The Success Playbook Podcast”, is also hosted by sports executive and best-selling author, Chanelle S. Reynolds. “Paging Dr. Chanda”, hosted by licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Chanda is a wellness conversation hub for rising generations, discussing topics such as mental health and faith. “Reasonings with Odessa” which will cover all things Jamaican, Caribbean and African Pop Culture through the eyes of taste maker and media personality Odessa Chambers.