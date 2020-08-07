DJ Shimza and p.H feed the hungry in Cape Town

Two of Africa’s most celebrated musicians, DJ Shimza and DJ p.H donated R60 000 worth of food parcels to hungry Cape Town locals in an initiative to curb hunger. The DJ’s headed to Cape Town to meet the Lotus Street Foundation and deliver food parcels to those in need. This all started when Shimza and p.H collectively decided to make additional donations, for food parcels and partner up on this initiative. With R60 000 raised, 120 food parcels were delivered, that will each feed a family of five for a month. This means that a total of 600 people will have food for the next month. On Thursday, August 6, the Lotus Street Foundation, Shimza, p.H and Robben Island Museum representatives, headed to Bellville South, Scottsville, Langa and Delft to make these deliveries.

Shimza said the two used their influence to inspire young people to do good.

“Know that even as you aspire to be the artists you now listen to, one day you too will have influence and must use that influence to impact others.

“We are here to use our influence to inspire young people to know what they can do for the next person tomorrow, because we were able to give them something today” said Shimza.

While p.H said: “It’s just the small things of being able to help other people do, to build character and to make a difference. Whether you have a big or small influence” he said.

Three weeks ago, on Mandela Day, Shimza made history as the first ever artist to perform live on Robben Island, to raise funds for those most affected by Covid-19, during another one of his “One Man” shows.

For two hours, Shimza performed under the beautiful Cape Town sunshine, in the centre of the lime quarry on Robben Island, right next to the 1983 380 SE, Mercedes-Benz that Nelson Mandela used during his 1994 electoral campaign.

With picturesque aerial views of the whole island, its heritage and the beautiful view of Cape Town, this monumental event was a sight to behold for all South Africans.