DJ Speedsta. Picture: Instagram

DJ Speedsta apologises to Cassper for saying Costa has best hip hop album of 2020

Time of article published 3h ago

Award-winning DJ and record producer DJ Speedsta apologised to Cassper Nyovest for offending him when he said that Costa Titch’s latest album, “Made In Africa,” is the best hip hop album of 2020.

In a series of tweets, DJ Speedsta tried to redeem himself by setting the record straight to Cassper.

He wrote: “Yo @casspernyovest I just saw the replies (Your’s specifically) about my tweet saying Costa is the hottest etc... I wasn’t trying to offend you in any way. I got mad love for you! Will call you & T Lee in the morning.”

He continued: “I wasn’t trying to offend anybody nor was I sticking to the obvious BORING rules.SA Hip hop is easy, if YOU GOT IT - it’s easy to make. Scorpion Kings don’t think too much about the music, Should be easy this thing..Costa has a million hits, Independent.”

Although Cassper was quick to respond when the Metro FM jock made the statement that landed him in hot water on Friday, he hasn’t responded to Speedsta’s 'apology' yet.

He wrote: “Congratulations on your Debut album @costatitchworld...Best Album this year so far!!! SA Hip Hop is in good hands & YOU are carrying it, nobody else!!! Keep going!! Big up my G!! “

This comes just hours after the hip hop star Costa had released his debut album “Made In Africa”, which features among others Riky Rick & DJ Maphorisa.

Shortly after Speedsta’s comment on Twitter, Cassper who recently dropped his latest offering, “Any Minute Now,” which the star has dubbed a classic album, shot back.

Although he didn’t respond directly to Speedsta’s tweet, he said: “Hahaha. This is pure comedy!!!!!! There's opinions, there's a preference and then, there is go bua marete nje (you’re talking sh**) Pick a struggle!!!!”

Tweeps don’t seem to buy Speedsta’s lowkey apology to Cassper, with fans urging him to stand by his word.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

