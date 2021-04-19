DJ Speedsta dragged for dissing amapiano DJs

Award-winning hip hop star DJ Speedsta ruffled feathers this past weekend when he fired shots at amapiano DJs. Taking to Twitter, Speedsta fired shots at yano DJs, saying that all they did was play the same song. “Piano DJs all play the same songs. John wick 4 times a night,” he tweeted. Piano DJ’s all play the same songs. John wick 4 times a night 🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️ — DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) April 17, 2021 This tweet did not sit well with social media users who hit back at Speedsta, saying hip hop DJs did the same. Some even went on to attack him personally by taking aim at his career.

Speedsta agreed with a tweep who said that DJs in urban areas played the same music all the time while those in townships were “lethal”.

When a tweep replied to the DJ, saying that all hip hop DJs did was play songs by Cassper Nyovest, Speedsta responded.

“A few years ago, yes. Not so much now. There’s only one main hip hop set at a party now so no need to repeat songs.

“A few years ago it used to be like that. You would want to arrive a bit early for your gig to hear what other guys are playing,” said Speedsta.

A few years ago it used to be like that. You would want to arrive a bit early for your gig to hear what other guys are playing. https://t.co/XiDGKj8FeF — DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) April 17, 2021

Amapiano (Zulu for “the pianos”) is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012.

Amapiano is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterised by synths, airy pads and wide and percussive basslines.

It is distinguished by high-pitched piano melodies, kwaito basslines, low tempo 90s South African house rhythms and percussions from another local subgenre of house known as Bacardi.

In 2020, the genre experienced increased popularity across the African continent with noted increases in digital streams and chart successes in countries far from its South African origin.