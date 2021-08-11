DJ Speedsta goes on a Twitter rant and calls Cassper Nyovest ‘weak’

DJ Speedsta found himself at the top of the trends list this week, after he shared some harsh words about Cassper Nyovest. The DJ and music producer did not mince his words about the hip hop heavyweight.

In what could only be described as a rant, Speedsta described Cassper as “weak” and said he has no soul. “I’m sorry, I need to let something off my chest. Take it as you want. Cassper Nyovest is weak!!! No soul, no nothing. “Tag him if you want. Let him know Lesego thinks zero of him, and Lesego knows him long time.

“You’re weak Refiloe!!!” tweeted Speedsta, whose real name is Lesego Nkaiseng. I’m sorry I need to let something off my chest. Take it as you want.



You’re weak Refiloe!!! — DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) August 9, 2021 Speedsta went on to say that he had no more time for Cassper’s nonsense and suggested he always played the victim. “And to you people that always talk nonsense behind a screen. Year after year, Cassper is always in some ’News’.

“Always the victim. Always putting out good energy and doesn’t understand why people ’hate his success’. I’m personally done with his nonsense. Know the man (cont) ... “For years. Many years that is. He has no soul, will die for showbiz. That’s why he will do whatever just to be on ’top’. In my opinion – you are the weakest SA hip hop has ever seen!!! “And you’re supposed to be a role model!! Shame on you. Have a heart!!!” he tweeted.

Have a heart!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) August 9, 2021 Last year, DJ Speedsta and Cassper got into an uncomfortable exchange on Twitter, when DJ Speedsta said that hip hop star Costa Titch’s debut album, “Made In Africa”, was the best album of the year. His tweet caught the attention of Cassper and, soon afterwards, DJ Speedsta clarified his statement. Addressing Cassper specifically, he said: “Yo @casspernyovest I just saw the replies (your’s specifically) About my tweet saying Costa is the hottest etc ... I wasn’t trying to offend you in any way. I got mad love for you! ❤️ Will call you & T Lee in the morning.”