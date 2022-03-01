DJ Speedsta quits Metro FM

After a five year stint, Lesego “DJ Speedsta” Nkaiseng has parted ways with Metro FM. The award-winning DJ and radio host announced this week that he was leaving the station.

In a lengthy statement, he posted on Instagram, the DJ reflected on his time at Metro and said he was tired. “It was April 2017, I was on holiday in Amsterdam. “Had just signed a new contract at YFM.

“I, out of nowhere get a call saying; ’we want you at Metro', at the time I just signed a new contract at YFM. “I said to Soglo; ’what do you mean you want me at Metro’ is this some kind of joke? “He said no. We want you as soon as you get back.

“I took all my savings and bought myself out (of) my YFM contract to go do my dream job,” he wrote. He continued saying that while it was his lifelong dream to join the radio station, he had grown tired of missing out on spending time with his loved ones and other job opportunities due to the demands of the show. “Today is a sad one for me, but an interesting one.

“I sacrificed my Saturday nights, sacrificed my gigs, missed plenty (of) weddings, plenty Saturday nights. “Missed a lot of time with people who care for me. I told the lord last year there’s no way I’m doing that any longer and here we are.” He expressed his gratitude to the station and to those he worked with.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody at Metro FM for believing in me and for all the moments. “I have tears in my eyes as I type this. “We did our thing, me, Looty, and Jawz.

“Absolute hip hop! “Was so sad to tell auntie Merissa that this was the last invoice we’re doing. “When I was at YFM we put people on, when I was at Metro we put more people on.