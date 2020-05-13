DJ Speedsta shades Nasty C's 'Nelson Mandela was a Clone' interview
He went on to poke fun at the interview by calling himself "Tswana man with power", referring to Nasty C's latest album, "Zulu Man with Power".
Dope interview !!!! 🔥🔥🔥😂😂 https://t.co/Ku5TeiFuTS— DJ Speedsta 🇮🇹 (@speedstabro) May 10, 2020
Last month the two were involved in a heated exchange where Nasty called Speedsta out for lying.
Tswana Men with some power 😘😘 https://t.co/SwlCeHOgeC— DJ Speedsta 🇮🇹 (@speedstabro) May 9, 2020
Hawu @speedstabro CAP 🤣🤣🤣 CAP CAP CAP. FIRST OF ALL NIGGA, I MADE THE BEAT, DROPPED HOOK & VERSE AND SENT IT TO YOU, THEN YOU SLEPT ON IT, SO ME & PIERRE DECIDED TO SNATCH IT BACK AND DROP IT. YOU DIDNT GIVE ME NO SONG BRO 🤣🤣🤣 WHYYYY pic.twitter.com/fhCUpWNluh— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) April 9, 2020
That’s not the point, point is you acting like you gracefully gave me the song ‘coz I needed it’, when it wasn’t yours to begin with— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) April 9, 2020
What does my signing have to do with anything. This 👇🏾 should’ve been your first and only response to the matter. Lol u just getting touched for whatever personal reason 🤷🏽♂️ I hope you’re okay man you’re Coming off a little sad out here. pic.twitter.com/TUXwZJi4E2— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) April 12, 2020