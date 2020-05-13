DJ Speedsta shades Nasty C's 'Nelson Mandela was a Clone' interview

In the interview on VLAD TV, Nasty C said: "there will always be these conspiracies that he was a clone and that the real Mandela died in prison and then they made up a clone, that type of sh*t. I don't mind it though".





When asked about Speedsta, he said: "That (beef) is over something petty. He was doing a little podcast or whatever and he said that Bamm Bamm was his song and he gave it to me and sometimes you just have to do that for artists because they need it.





"I made that beat, I sent you the hook because we had another song we were supposed to drop and I did not like it".





Nasty C went on to say that if Speedsta was mad about his success he can keep being mad as he did not care.





Watch the full interview below:







Speedsta responded to the interview with some shade saying it was 'dope'. Dope interview !!!! 🔥🔥🔥😂😂 https://t.co/Ku5TeiFuTS — DJ Speedsta 🇮🇹 (@speedstabro) May 10, 2020 He went on to poke fun at the interview by calling himself "Tswana man with power", referring to Nasty C's latest album, "Zulu Man with Power". Tswana Men with some power 😘😘 https://t.co/SwlCeHOgeC — DJ Speedsta 🇮🇹 (@speedstabro) May 9, 2020 Last month the two were involved in a heated exchange where Nasty called Speedsta out for lying.





Hawu @speedstabro CAP 🤣🤣🤣 CAP CAP CAP. FIRST OF ALL NIGGA, I MADE THE BEAT, DROPPED HOOK & VERSE AND SENT IT TO YOU, THEN YOU SLEPT ON IT, SO ME & PIERRE DECIDED TO SNATCH IT BACK AND DROP IT. YOU DIDNT GIVE ME NO SONG BRO 🤣🤣🤣 WHYYYY pic.twitter.com/fhCUpWNluh — ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) April 9, 2020 That’s not the point, point is you acting like you gracefully gave me the song ‘coz I needed it’, when it wasn’t yours to begin with — ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) April 9, 2020 What does my signing have to do with anything. This 👇🏾 should’ve been your first and only response to the matter. Lol u just getting touched for whatever personal reason 🤷🏽‍♂️ I hope you’re okay man you’re Coming off a little sad out here. pic.twitter.com/TUXwZJi4E2 — ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) April 12, 2020 In case you missed the twar, this is the video and tweet that started the whole thing.

In the interview, he also spoke about his beef with fellow rapper, A-Reece and the Live AMP and Metro FM host, DJ Speedsta.