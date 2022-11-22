DJ Sumbody’s family reveal memorial and funeral details following his shocking death

Just two days after the tragic death of Oupa John Sefoka (popularly known as DJ Sumbody), the Sefoka family has put out a press statement to inform friends, family and fans of the details of the memorial and funeral services. The memorial service will take place on Wednesday, November 23, at 10am.

Story continues below Advertisement

The theme for this service will be all white, the family announced. A venue for the memorial was not confirmed at the time of publishing and is expected to be revealed in the course of the day. As is common for public figures, the memorial will be broadcast through a live stream on YouTube and Facebook. Links to streams on both platforms will be shared with the public on the day of the memorial. The family also announced that they have already appointed a funeral parlour and said that they would like to thank “everyone that has come forth with the willingness to assist” in making all the arrangements.

The burial is set for Saturday, November 26 at 7am at Ga-Masemola, Apel Fourways Cross. 38-year-old Sefoka was a veteran local amapiano artist and businessman popularly known for his hit singles “Ayepyep” and “Monate Mpolaye”. Referred to as the “Mayor of Pretoria” by his fans, Sefoka was one of the most influential figures in South African entertainment.

Story continues below Advertisement

His Ayepyep events property drew large crowds and often saw him book some of the country’s biggest acts over the years. He was known to work closely with rapper Cassper Nyovest on music releases and in other eventing opportunities. The press statement from his family read: “A lover of people and bringing premium experiences in the hood, his Veuve Clicquot All White parties were a testament of his passion of bringing culture, lifestyle, good music and showcasing amazing talent.”