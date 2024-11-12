DJ Sumbody's final track 'Somebody Nice' set for release this November

Mzansi fans will get to celebrate DJ Sumbody’s legacy this festive season with the release of his final track, “Somebody Nice”, dropping on November 15. The late DJ, born Oupa Sefoka, was tragically killed in November 2022. Known for popular hits like “Ayepyep” and “Monate Mpolaye”, the DJ left a mark on South African music and nightlife, co-owning the iconic Ayepyep Lifestyle lounges in Tshwane and Cape Town.

His influence extended beyond the music scene, impacting local culture and business. The new track, featuring Murumba Pitch and Junior Taurus, carries significant emotional weight as it was recorded the day before his untimely passing. Junior Taurus, who collaborated closely with Sumbody, said the song is an emotional experience for him, symbolising the DJ’s lasting impact.

Speaking to the “Daily Sun” Taurus said: "It was recorded a day before he passed away. When I listen to the song now, it gives me so much emotion because it was the last song that he recorded.“ "Even when you pass away, there are things on earth that can carry you through time. Even though he’s no longer alive, we wanted to remember him," he added. In addition to the song release, Sumbody’s legacy will be celebrated through the launch of the DJ Sumbody Foundation on November 21.

This foundation, founded by his family and business partners, will focus on causes close to his heart, like education, entrepreneurship and the arts. Recently, the foundation also hosted a charity golf event, raising over R65,000 for the Eyabantu Educare Centre, further showcasing the DJ’s impact on his community. The upcoming launch event will feature performances, including “Somebody Nice”, in his honour.