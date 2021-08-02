DJ Tira gets roasted for ignoring Covid-19 lockdown regulations at gig

DJ Tira landed in hot water on Sunday after sharing a video of himself on twitter, performing at a packed venue on Sunday. The “Nguwe“ hitmaker is seen at The Cosmopolitan Lounge in Maboneng, playing his new song ”Rockstar Forever“.

In the now-deleted video, Tira is shown in the packed venue with no social distancing or mask-wearing. One user commented that when harsher restrictions are reimposed due to people flouting lockdown regulations, the DJ would blame everyone else again. To which Tira responded: “Get a vaccine.”

Get a vaccine 👍🏾 — 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) August 1, 2021 Tweeps weighed in at DJ Tira’s disregard for lockdown level 3 regulations. “Despicable. Absolutely selfish and cruel. They will be infecting their parents, colleagues and relatives. “Their exposed children will be at school with other children.

“They will be visiting our spouses, seeking help for ’flu’ whilst exposing them and their families to Covid. Sies,” said @RediTlhabi. Despicable. Absolutely selfish and cruel. They will be infecting their parents, colleagues and relatives. Their exposed children will be at school with other children. They will be visiting our spouses, seeking help for "flu" whilst exposing them and their families to Covid. Sies https://t.co/531hj7BLuo — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 1, 2021 “Tira needs to be arrested, he’s not even admitting that he’s wrong. “This person will contribute in people losing their lives, their income, their jobs and their gigs.

“Then akhale athi the government doesn’t care about artists or alcohol isn’t killing people,” commented @Karabo_Mokgoko. Tira needs to be arrested, he’s not even admitting that he’s wrong. This person will contribute in people losing their lives, their income, their jobs and their gigs. Then akhale athi the government doesn’t care about artists or alcohol isn’t killing people. — Sunshine 🌞💛 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) August 1, 2021 “Wow! Yheey nifane nenze nje Tira. Do you even know the status of #VaccineRollOutSA and who gets to qualify?

“You posting this video shows that you’re seriously out of touch. “You’re probably the only person who qualifies for a jab there. The rest are under 35. How irresponsible,” said @SpitchNzawumbi. Wow! Yheey nifane nenze nje Tira. Do you even know the status of #VaccineRollOutSA and who gets to qualify? You posting this video shows that you’re seriously out of touch. You’re probably the only person who qualifies for a jab there. The rest are under 35. How irresponsible. https://t.co/3GK1ex5Nx0 — Siphiwo Nzawumbi (@SpitchNzawumbi) August 2, 2021 “Also, Durban artists held a whole march last year saying events should be brought back because they’ll ensure compliance with Covid regulations.

“Events are back after an awful third wave and,” said @GugsM. Also, Durban artists held a whole march last year saying events should be brought back because they’ll ensure compliance with Covid regulations. Events are back after an awful third wave and: pic.twitter.com/0wPc1vVEkr — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) August 1, 2021 Last year, DJ Tira and several other local artists caused a traffic jam in Durban when they staged a protest on the N3. Along with singers Naima Kay and Dladla Mshunqisi, actors Khaya Dladla and Dawn Thandeka King and local event planners and business people, the group set up a stage on the EB Cloete Interchange and hosted a mini-concert.

They said the lockdown regulations and the limitation of people at venues were impacting on their pockets. Armed with placards, the group demanded to be taken seriously by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Recently, South Africa moved to adjusted level 3 lockdown which allows for non-essential establishments like restaurants, taverns, bars and fitness centres to be opened.