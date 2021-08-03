DJ Tira hits back at criticism of him performing at a packed venue
Gqom producer and Afrotainment owner DJ Tira hit back at people dragging him for performing at a packed venue over the weekend.
In case you missed it, the “Malume” producer landed in hot water on Sunday after sharing a video of himself on Twitter, performing at a packed venue.
The “Nguwe” hitmaker was seen at The Cosmopolitan Lounge in Maboneng, playing his new song “Rockstar Forever”.
In the now-deleted video, Tira is in the packed venue with no social distancing or mask wearing.
After receiving widespread criticism for his disregard of lockdown level 3 regulations, DJ Tira took to Twitter on Monday and responded saying: “While yap-yapping about my name, don't forget I don't own a venue, I'm a Dj I get booked to come and perform, get paid and go home.
“Be responsible and remove yourself from places that may be a danger to your health. Makoya Bearings #RockstarForever 21 Years of greatness.”
Tweeps didn’t appreciate his response with many users calling him out for performing at the venue that wasn’t adhering to lockdown protocols.
Recently, South Africa moved to an adjusted level 3 lockdown which allows for non-essential establishments such as restaurants, taverns, bars and fitness centres to be opened.
These establishments need to close by 9pm to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.
Gatherings are allowed bu limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.