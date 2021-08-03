DJ Tira hits back at criticism of him performing at a packed venue

Gqom producer and Afrotainment owner DJ Tira hit back at people dragging him for performing at a packed venue over the weekend. In case you missed it, the “Malume” producer landed in hot water on Sunday after sharing a video of himself on Twitter, performing at a packed venue.

The “Nguwe” hitmaker was seen at The Cosmopolitan Lounge in Maboneng, playing his new song “Rockstar Forever”. In the now-deleted video, Tira is in the packed venue with no social distancing or mask wearing. After receiving widespread criticism for his disregard of lockdown level 3 regulations, DJ Tira took to Twitter on Monday and responded saying: “While yap-yapping about my name, don't forget I don't own a venue, I'm a Dj I get booked to come and perform, get paid and go home.

“Be responsible and remove yourself from places that may be a danger to your health. Makoya Bearings #RockstarForever 21 Years of greatness.” While yap yapping about my name don't forget I don't own a venue, I'm a Dj I get booked to come and perform, get paid and go home. Be responsible and remove yourself from places that may be a danger to your health. Makoya Bearings #RockstarForever 21 Years of greatness 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/fNbgEa4RzE — 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) August 2, 2021 Tweeps didn’t appreciate his response with many users calling him out for performing at the venue that wasn’t adhering to lockdown protocols. So why don't u just work and go home as u say, without posting vids of overcrowded grooves during this time of Covid 19, you are a public figure bru. — Thami Langa (@sthamzin30) August 2, 2021 A responsible person would be like, "This place is too full & it contradicts the government's covid regulations, not good for my health & the people in it". Manje ke, full venues are good for the artist's pride, image & profits for the owners and those people don't care. — Bhungz 🇿🇦 (@Sbuda_ACE) August 2, 2021 While yap yapping about my name don't forget I don't own a venue, I'm a Dj I get booked to come and perform, get paid and go home. Be responsible and remove yourself from places that may be a danger to your health. Makoya Bearings #RockstarForever 21 Years of greatness 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/fNbgEa4RzE — 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) August 2, 2021 Yap Yapping Or Not.. THAT WAS IRRESPONSIBLE FROM YOU @DJTira ❗️❗️❗️💔 https://t.co/eUzQMsl7Kz — Mooi Van Ver 🙃 (@Thapzs_) August 2, 2021 Then you could have shut up and not be arrogant and ignorant in your replies to people voicing out concerns. Mxm 🙄 https://t.co/W0PwcFZfQG — Hlatse🏳️‍🌈 (@HlatseMoja) August 2, 2021 This is dumb! You’re irresponsible by agreeing to perform at places that are violating the law and placing people’s lives at risk. https://t.co/UwuUl80ZFw — Sentletse (@Sentletse) August 2, 2021 Recently, South Africa moved to an adjusted level 3 lockdown which allows for non-essential establishments such as restaurants, taverns, bars and fitness centres to be opened.