DJ Tira: I don't have anything against TNS

Music heavyweight DJ Tira hit back at those who have accused him of trying to sabotage fellow musician, TNS.

This comes after the "Club Controller" hitmaker, TNS went live on Instagram and pleaded with his fans for help.

He alleged that there was a group of people working towards ruining his career.





Although TNS did not mention any names in his plea, social media users immediately started accusing DJ Tira.





"I am alone. There is no one I can go to and ask for help because I am alone. There are so many (of them), they have even formed a group", he said, referring to those he alleged are behind trying to sabotage him.





He goes on to say that even though he does not have parents or grandparents people are still trying to kill him. "Take the music but don't kill me," he says while crying.

In another clip, he says that the group is called Durban United.

Soon after the video surfaced social media users suggested that Tira was behind the alleged sabotage.

"I don't have anything against TNS. I love that boy. He is so talented, he is one of the best producers from Durban, he is doing very well and I love him", Tira said.





He went on to say that he supported TNS when he opened his own record label and gave him a slot at the annual Fact Durban Rocks concert.





Last year, TNS also got into some drama with Prince Kaybee over the ownership of their collaboration, "Banomoya". This fall out led to TNS working closely with Tira's Afrotainment.





"Why would I have a problem with TNS. I hate that every time something happens in Durban, its Tira. Please don't involve me in this", he said.





