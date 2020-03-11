DJ Warras and Sizwe Dhlomo react to R1 200 coronavirus test fee

South Africans can now walk into private laboratories for a coronavirus test without it being done via the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and doctors at a cost of R1 200.

However, this did not sit well with some local celebrities. DJ Warras and Sizwe Dhlomo both expressed their disappointment at the high price.

Taking to Twitter, Warras said the tests should be free.





"Wow. This should really be free. So if I don’t have R1,200, and decide to skip the test, I should just spread it to family, friends, colleagues, and whoever I meet up with in my daily commute? Wow," the DJ tweeted.





"How is it going to be free when labs are private? Lol! Also, R 1200 x 57 million?" Sizwe asked.

Warras said the government needed to at least "subsidise the private labs" because of the nature of the pandemic.





"Nah, they’d never test all 57 million. The government should at least subsidise the private laboratories cos it’s important now in this period to get anyone showing symptoms tested ASAP.





"If this thing hits the people who don't have R1,200 and they go to the clinic, anywhere, to get tested, I doubt the proper quarantine measures have even been discussed at that level. And if they have, I doubt they're ready. One cough - self-explanatory", he tweeted.

Fellow entertainer Sizwe Dhlomo replied to Warras' shock, asking if he truly expected the service to be free.