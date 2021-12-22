DJ Warras defends DJ Shimza, calls PSC investigation a 'waste of time'

DJ Warras has defended DJ Shimza amid an investigation into how he landed a government tender. Earlier this year Shimza made headlines when his popular Tembisa restaurant, Hang Awt, scored a R150 000 government tender which saw a cook-off happen between media personality Somizi Mhlongo and then tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

Last week Sowetan reported that the Public Service Commission (PSC) launched an investigation into how the venue was awarded the event when it allegedly wasn't tendered for and did not appear on the department of tourism database. Following the news, Warras said that the investigation was a ‘waste of time’. "What a tremendous waste of time and resources. A 'tender' of R150k ? Was probably a RFQ from restaurants in the area — submit a quote and proposal, and the best price/ value for money wins. Shimza’s venues, events and standard are always world-class so this will yield f*** all."

Speaking to IOL, Kubayi-Ngubane, who is now Human Settlements, Water, and Sanitation Minister, said she was not concerned about the probe. "The PSC is required by law to attend to anything that goes through the hotline. Once a complaint is received, they write to a minister about it. I am sitting with more than 10 of such a nature in human settlements," said Kubayi-Ngubane. IOL has seen a letter sent to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu informing her about the probe by PSC commissioner, Dr Bruno Luthuli, confirming that an investigation was under way following a complaint of alleged procurement irregularities at the department's national office.