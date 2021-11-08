DJ Warras invokes Mandela’s name to defend Miss SA competing in Miss Universe in Israel

Mzansi has been up in arms after it was confirmed that Miss SA Lalela Mswane would be taking part in Miss Universe that is set to take place in Israel next month. Since the announcement that the global pageant would take place in Israel, there have been calls for South Africa not to participate due to the current political climate.

This included former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela who urged South Africans to boycott the Miss Universe. In a press statement Mandla Mandela congratulated Lalela on her crowning. However, after learning the location of the Miss Universe event, he called on her and all former Miss South Africa winners to boycott the event in protest at the, “occupation and the cruel treatment of Palestinians at the hands of apartheid Israel regime”.

“There is nothing beautiful about occupation, brutality and institutionalised discrimination against the Palestinian people,” said Mandla. He added that the brutal punishment and harassment meted out to Palestinians daily was horrific, detestable and a crime against humanity. Radio personality DJ Warras seems to have a different opinion.