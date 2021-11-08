DJ Warras invokes Mandela’s name to defend Miss SA competing in Miss Universe in Israel
Mzansi has been up in arms after it was confirmed that Miss SA Lalela Mswane would be taking part in Miss Universe that is set to take place in Israel next month.
Since the announcement that the global pageant would take place in Israel, there have been calls for South Africa not to participate due to the current political climate.
This included former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela who urged South Africans to boycott the Miss Universe.
In a press statement Mandla Mandela congratulated Lalela on her crowning.
However, after learning the location of the Miss Universe event, he called on her and all former Miss South Africa winners to boycott the event in protest at the, “occupation and the cruel treatment of Palestinians at the hands of apartheid Israel regime”.
“There is nothing beautiful about occupation, brutality and institutionalised discrimination against the Palestinian people,” said Mandla.
He added that the brutal punishment and harassment meted out to Palestinians daily was horrific, detestable and a crime against humanity.
Radio personality DJ Warras seems to have a different opinion.
Taking the to Twitter, the Gagasi FM radio jock responded to the backlash Miss SA was receiving for competing in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant and said: “Miss SA & Organisers must NOT be bullied into taking sides in 100 year conflicts.
“She has earned her crown and has a right to live her dream and compete for Miss Universe!
“This nonsense that we have to take sides in conflicts that have nothing to do with us. Mandela told them in 92.
Tweeps quickly jumped in to rag Warras for his statement with many pointing out the Mandala’s stance was clear regarding the conflict in Israel. The world icon’s had openly supported the Palestinian struggle.
You mean the same Mandela who said “but we know too well our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians”? https://t.co/9869M4M15u— naledi (@naledimashishi) November 8, 2021
No. You are loud and wrong. In instances of oppression and human rights violations one must take a side. Had the world continued to ignore South Africa during Apartheid, your life as you know it would have been completely different. The Miss SA team must account. https://t.co/Fv5AHYGbxv— Mrs N ❤️ (@LeratoMannya) November 8, 2021
Warras, you’re always on the wrong side of things. Don’t you get tired of constantly being wrong? https://t.co/QusxN46C6P— Mpumz Ngwenya (@MpumzNgwenya) November 8, 2021
Lord grant me the confidence of cishet men to be so boldly loud and wrong. https://t.co/r4a3VyNTc1— Titney Spears (@PettyPastry) November 8, 2021
Funny you should mention Nelly M. He actually experienced the impact of sanctions and boycotts from the international community to bring down oppressive regimes. 😀 https://t.co/VhYIUKwRGk— Spiyoyo (@SadieJTorquato) November 8, 2021
https://t.co/G1JfcsbvxW pic.twitter.com/wybAyMIPHU— ZA (@samethotty) November 8, 2021
Sorry which Mandela is this? Because Nelson stood with the Palestinian people https://t.co/scYaqFp9iL— Janine J 💕 (@janine_j) November 8, 2021
Speaking to TimesLIVE , the Miss SA organisers said it “is not getting involved in a political war of words and looks forward to watching Miss SA make the country proud on an international stage”.