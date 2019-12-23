When AKA and DJ Zinhle broke up, it was a mess. And then when the 'Super Mega' rapper got together with Bonang Matheba, Mzansi was shattered.
Now that the two have finally decided to give things another go, we couldn't be more pleased. Not only are the couple working on their relationship, things seem to be stronger between them. And when it comes to public displays of affection, they are holding nothing back.
So it was a sweet gesture when Zinhle posted a beautiful picture of the two sharing a kiss while AKA holds onto their daughter Kairo Forbes. Writing along-side the picture, she says: "I really miss your kisses... 😋".