DJ Zinhle and AKA are PDA goals: 'I really miss your kisses'









Writing along-side the picture, she says: "I really miss your kisses... 😋". Picture: @djzinhle/Instagram When AKA and DJ Zinhle broke up, it was a mess. And then when the 'Super Mega' rapper got together with Bonang Matheba, Mzansi was shattered. Now that the two have finally decided to give things another go, we couldn't be more pleased. Not only are the couple working on their relationship, things seem to be stronger between them. And when it comes to public displays of affection, they are holding nothing back. So it was a sweet gesture when Zinhle posted a beautiful picture of the two sharing a kiss while AKA holds onto their daughter Kairo Forbes. Writing along-side the picture, she says: "I really miss your kisses... 😋".

In November this year Zinhle opened up on their rekindled romance. “We are not hiding the fact we are back together,” she told Drum magazine.

She added that the couple's focus is now on making sure Kairo's childhood is filled with great memories.

“We are at a point in our relationship where we do not care too much about what people think.

"All we are concerned about is creating an environment that’s great for our child and making sure her childhood is filled with beautiful memories with mommy and daddy.”

Take a look at our top picks below of Zinhle and AKA playing happy family.



