DJ Zinhle is living her best life in Mauritius while Black Twitter is trolling her following recent reports that her bae and baby daddy, AKA, has dumped her again.
The couple also unfollowed each other on Instagram which has further fueled the rumours running the Twitter streets.
It is alleged that AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes ended things with DJ Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane in December, barely a year after rekindling their romance.
On her birthday, December 30, AKA wished Zinhle by merely writing “Happy Birthday” on an Instagram post.
The simple "Happy Birthday" got fans questioning if everything was okay with the couple. AKA later deleted the post which fueled speculation further and was a clear sign for many that there was trouble in paradise.