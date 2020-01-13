DJ Zinhle & AKA unfollow each other amidst breakup rumours









AKA and DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram DJ Zinhle is living her best life in Mauritius while Black Twitter is trolling her following recent reports that her bae and baby daddy, AKA, has dumped her again. The couple also unfollowed each other on Instagram which has further fueled the rumours running the Twitter streets. It is alleged that AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes ended things with DJ Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane in December, barely a year after rekindling their romance. On her birthday, December 30, AKA wished Zinhle by merely writing “Happy Birthday” on an Instagram post. The simple "Happy Birthday" got fans questioning if everything was okay with the couple. AKA later deleted the post which fueled speculation further and was a clear sign for many that there was trouble in paradise.

In March last year Twitter dragged DJ Zinhle for taking the rapper back after a photo of her and AKA kissing went viral.

According to recent reports, AKA broke up with Zinhle because "there too many people meddling in their relationship".

AKA also got annoyed when Zinhle was partying with his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest at a club in Cape Town.

Whatever the reason for the split, the couple is mum about it and they seem to be living their best lives, with Zinhle on vacation in Mauritius with her bestie Pearl Thusi and AKA in South Korea.

Here is how fans reacted:

Aka and #DjZinhle story is a prove of a saying "never enter two people's business". They can break up and get back together again it's their choice. By the way there's this guy called @casspernyovest that man is G.O.A.T. It's just his season let's celebrate our own. He's a Legend pic.twitter.com/c8fq2wKTbq — Dee Mula (@DMlamla) January 13, 2020

Dear tweeps. please be nice... Dj Zinhle Fans are not handling these news of Zinhle being dumped again by AKA..please do not laugh at them🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#djzinhle #AKA on that note..Zinhle expected this breakup because she was in a relationship alone...AKA never loved her. Goodday 😘 pic.twitter.com/dvCr7YOCz2 — MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) January 13, 2020

So velle Umlilo have burnt #djzinhle' s Relationship . dont play with 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4T4gXzbLi0 — phumudzo (@phumudzo_kevin) January 13, 2020

She is old enough🙄 #djzinhle break up, make up a ke ditsene! pic.twitter.com/d5YCIaZWtG — momo (@Momo55885706) January 13, 2020