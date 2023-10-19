DJ Zinhle blasts X users always talking about her, even without knowing the facts

DJ Zinhle is no stranger to being trolled online by the public having plenty to say about her life, marriage, children or her co-parenting relationship. While in the past she has let things slide, the Era by DJ Zinhle founder has had moments where she has stood up for herself against the trolls, clapping back where necessary.

In the latest round of ‘let’s make Zinhle trend’, the ‘Umlilo’ hitmaker called out an X blogger for taking things out of context and spinning a narrative suitable to them. MDN News shared a video, where Zinhle can be seen embracing her daughter Kairo, and in their caption added spice about rapper AKA, Kairo’s father. “"You will never understand the pain in my heart when my child is crying because she's missing her dad. God help us🙏" DJ Zinhle.”

The popular DJ in response to the tweet gaining traction, clarified that the caption had nothing to do with the actual video, which was taken when she and Kairo where playing. “The people who wrote this article used a random video I had posted. What I said and this video were never linked until this article. I wasn’t comforting Kairo in this video. We were playing around at Vida. Stop doing too much.”

My baby. The people who wrote this article used a random video I had posted. What I said and this video were never linked until this article. I wasn’t comforting Kairo in this video. We were playing around at Vida. Stop doing too much. https://t.co/KV2og8ScyI — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) October 16, 2023 She went on to call out people for going too far on the platform without evening knowing the facts about situations. “It’s insane how far people go in this platform without knowing the facts. Most of the things that bother people on this platform are not even true.