DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer DJ Zinhle came under fire after participating in hashtag 2008 vs 2018 social media trend. The 10-Year-Challenge has been taking social media by storm with everyone from Chrissy Teigen and Nicki Minaj to local celebs such as Boity and Khanyi Mbau taking part.

While the challenge is mainly a fun throwback to see how everyone has had "glow-n up", things quickly turned sour after Zinhle shared hers on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Zinhle shared a snap of her younger self alongside one of herself in 2018 but then some tweeps accused the music producer of bleaching her skin.

First Twitter user @Modimogadi1 jumped into the 'My Name Is' producer's mention with "bleach happening" to which she replied, "I-bleach wutatakho" (I bleach, really?).

Then second tweep @fiks_hlatshwayo also came for DJ Zinhle saying "bleaching on steroids. SMH".

DJ Zinhle did not take kindly to this comment clapping back with, "Maybe wang’thengela i-bleach Fiks. Don’t be mean for attention. Umdala. Also, we r doing this challenge for fun not so you can be mean so you can take a break. Umuhle yezwa, mawungayeka ukuqina nje."

Maybe wang’thengela i-bleach Fiks. Don’t be mean for attention. Umdala. Also, we r doing this challenge for fun not so you can be mean so you can take a break. Umuhle yezwa, mawungayeka ukuqina nje. https://t.co/H5BDfFf5U5 — #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 15, 2019

xxx