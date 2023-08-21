DJ Zinhle claps back at trolls, urges them to ‘find purpose’ instead of making her trend

There is certainly power behind Ntombezinhle Mohosana nee Jiyane’s name because every time someone tweets DJ Zinhle, best believe it will trend, even when it’s not her. The renowned DJ recently was a trending topic after screenshots of her and Moozlie partying with Remy Martin ambassador and R&B legend Usher drew criticism online.

Some users on X (formerly known as Twitter) felt that Zinhle was a little too cosy with Usher and that her behaviour was inappropriate, considering that she’s married to dance music star Murdah Bongz. Zinhle initially gave the opinions no airtime but when people started to label her as a woman in a video, where the unidentified female is seemingly at a concert holding her partner, kisses another behind his back, she didn’t let this one slide. “Shame Bongs madoda 💔🤣😂🤣,” said @SibaDweba.

Zinhle responded to the tweet, laughing it all off, and reminding social media users that it was not her and that people need to find purpose instead of making her trend daily. “Ay. You guys are desperate tjo! Please find purpose. 😂 that ain’t me but go ahead & make me trend. Ay nina 😂'' she clapped back.

Ay. You guys are desperate tjo! Please find purpose. 😂 that ain’t me but go ahead & make me trend. Ay nina 😂 https://t.co/zdZp7qQSWr — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) August 19, 2023 It seems, instead of focusing on her new music, the public want to nitpick every single detail about Zinhle’s private life, from her marriage to her blended family. In a previous interview, Zinhle explained that she tries to limit her exposure to negativity on social media as much as she can but it seems she cant catch a break.