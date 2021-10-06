DJ Zinhle congratulates bestie Pearl Thusi on her new business venture

Local media personality and business owner DJ Zinhle congratulated her best friend Pearl Thusi with her latest business venture into the alcohol industry. Earlier this week, the former “Behind The Story” host announced she acquired ownership equity in premium gin brand, Black Rose Gin.

The gin is South African distilled and produced, and uses a unique botanical mix to create the flagship three variants Black Rose Gin – Satin Original, Ruby Blood Orange, and Blush Pink Pomegranate. The brand was launched in February 2018. In the statement released to announce her acquiring an ownership stake in Black Rose Gin, the actress and TV host said she loved the brand after being introduced to it, and decided that she didn’t want to be a consumer, but an owner of the brand. “I’ve tasted many gins and had many offers on the table for such collaborations. Everything made sense because the quality of Black Rose is the best, and so it wasn’t a difficult choice. There’s really none other like it in the market, and I can’t wait to get started and show people exactly that,” said Thusi.

Taking to Twitter, the “Umlilo” producer shared how happy she was for her bestie’s latest acquisition. “Congratulations my bestie @PearlThusi. “I’m so inspired by how hard working my friends are, wishing you all the success Pearly … It’s gonna be a great summer.”

Congratulations my bestie @PearlThusi



I’m so inspired by how hard working my friends are, wishing you all the success Pearly…



It’s gonna be a great summer 🥂 pic.twitter.com/NKREYmRfM0 — #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) October 4, 2021 DJ Zinhle is no stranger to the lucrative alcohol industry. Earlier this year she announced the arrival of a new edition to her sparkling wines, the Luxury Nectar MCC Signature Edition. In October 2020, the award-winning Forbes Africa entertainer of the year acquired equity in sparkling wine beverage Boulevard Nectar Rosè, and has taken over as chief executive.