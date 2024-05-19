DJ Zinhle dragged for her views on SA youth being ‘unemployable’

On Sunday, a clip of an interview DJ Zinhle had on radio station 702 went viral, with many social media users taking her to task for her views. In the short clip, DJ Zinhle, real name Zinhle Jiyane, is speaking of the struggles she faces when it comes to employing youth in her Era stores.

Zinhle acknowledged that there is an unemployment crisis in the country, but there is also a skills shortage, as she shared her struggles of finding three people for her accessories store. The clip and her controversial views have caused quite the uproar online, with many not agreeing with the business owner’s harsh sentiments. What special skill does anyone need to sell earings and handbags @DJZinhle???pic.twitter.com/lQALlXamdv — Norma Kay (@realnorma_kay) May 19, 2024 Some social media users argued that while DJ Zinhle may have a point, many asked what she is doing as an employer to skill her employees?

When it comes to the social media streets, DJ Zinhle is always causing a stir, from her personal life to her career and she is no stranger to trending. As her name shot up the trends list, DJ Zinhle jumped online to apologise if she offended anyone, and explained that she wasn’t attacking the youth and explained that as a small business owner she does employ and train people. I’m glad we are talking about this.



Firstly. I apologize if I offended anyone.



I wasn’t attacking the youth at all, as a small business owner I do employ & train people, but this doesn’t even start to solve the problems we are facing as the South African youth. I could do more… — #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) May 19, 2024 “How do we up-skill our youth so that they are ready for employment?

“Are we in denial that we are not getting the jobs we want because we do not have the skills required? “Are we in denial that not all the people are getting the education they need to be employable?” She also explained that she wasn't saying that the youth are lazy with her statement, but was saying “that we don’t have the skills we need because we don’t have the opportunities we need to learn the skills.”