DJ Zinhle goes back to work

Local personality DJ Zinhle is returning to the decks, after giving birth a few weeks ago, to baby Asante. The “Umlilo” hitmaker is ready to entertain the masses again after seemingly cutting her “maternity leave” short.

Taking to her Twitter account on Wednesday, DJ Zinhle surprised fans by announcing her gig guide for the upcoming weekend and early next week, captioning the post on her Instagram page with “Working mom“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) Fans of the mom-of-two shared their excitement about her return to decks and expressed awe that she’s heading back to work so soon after giving birth. “I Stan a hard-working Queen,” said @Image_Lulu.

I Stan a hard-working Queen ♥️ https://t.co/F8XT2ij6eb — Palesa Image (@Image_Lulu) October 6, 2021 “R55 is somewhere in Centurion. Now I gotta figure out how to get to his olievenhoutbos joint on the R55. Mmhh. Cool. Cool.. Mhhh. Guess I'm getting to work late on Tuesday...” commented @Boikgabiso. R55 is somewhere in Centurion. Now I gotta figure out how to get to his olievenhoutbos joint on the R55. Mmhh. Cool. Cool.. Mhhh. Guess I'm getting to work late on Tuesday... https://t.co/FJnSjQD7m2 pic.twitter.com/BWmJM3Os6q — Boikgabiso Abishola (@Boikgabiso) October 6, 2021 “Right back to work .. love to see it,” said @Kim_erlyBele. Right back to work ✨.. love to see it https://t.co/nAgAzQNJm5 — 𝐊𝐢𝐦 (@Kim_erlyBele) October 7, 2021 “A Queen. Imagine working a month after giving birth,” said @Mathapelo_mbele.

A Queen 🥺❤ Imagine working

a month after giving birth https://t.co/w6bPQNH626 — SMATSATSA 😍🥰 (@Mathapelo_mbele) October 7, 2021 “’Strong enough to BARE THEIR CHILDREN, then get back to Business' Beyonce said it,” commented @PulengMo. "Strong enough to BARE THEIR CHILDREN, then get back to Business" Beyonce said it. https://t.co/ZiX6bejxU9 — PulengMo™️ (@PulengMo) October 7, 2021 And while she might returning to work, it doesn’t mean dealing with new born has been easy, Last week, DJ Zinhle admitted on her Instagram Stories that, when it came to breastfeeding, she was almost defeated but she pushed through.