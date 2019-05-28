DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi and Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Thusi's BFF DJ Zinhle jumped into the ongoing twar with her and Ntsiki Mazwai on Monday. In case you missed it, Thusi and Mazwai have been in an ongoing spat which started last week when the local poet called Thusi "obnoxious" with the "Behind The Story" host responding by telling her fans to shower Mazwai with love.

Things seemed to have calmed down even though the "Uyangisukela" artist is still throwing jabs at Thusi.

However, Mazwai must have been more upset than she initially let on as she opted to cancel her appearance on "Behind The Story" with Pearl Thusi.

In a now deleted tweet Thusi said: "Just heard Ntsiki pulled out of the interview for Behind The Story. Really bummed because the way I conduct the interviews was never going to be offensive, if that was going to the issue. Was looking forward to a productive and insightful conversation. Alas.."

DJ Zinhle then jumped in to defend her friend and said: "Typical cyber bully.. They are only brave behind their phones." Zinhle added that she's knows a cybery bully when she see one because she's experienced it before.

"Im talking from experience. Been a victim myself & not once have I ever said anything negative about the lady. I'm jus grown & I know that none of it has anything to do with me, some people r feeling so low & the only hope of ever feeling better is by stepping on others.(sic)".

Typical cyber bully.. They are only brave behind their phones. — #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) May 27, 2019

Not even. Im talking from experience. Been a victim myself & not once have I ever said anything negative about the lady. I'm jus grown & I know that none of it has anything to do with me, some people r feeling so low & the only hope of ever feeling better is by stepping on others — #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) May 27, 2019

Never being late with a clap back Mazwai responded to the "My Name Is" producer's first tweet and said that she thinks DJ Zinhle was "hurt" by her comment that Bonang had more zing.

I think she is hurt about me saying Bonang has Zing.nothing more ❤️It's ok https://t.co/388kLoPhKK — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 27, 2019

Going on to say that when women have power they are branded a bully.

Yes let's feed the narrative that when a woman has too much power she is a bully 😂😂😂😂let's make women shrink and show them you're not allowed to be loud and ungovernable — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 27, 2019

Thusi tweeted that she can't see any of Mazwai's tweets since she's been blocked by her "ages ago" and said Mazwai is busy tweeting about Thusi even though she is blocked.

Also. Homegirl blocked me ages ago. Can't see any of her tweets. So I don't understand much of what you guys are saying. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 27, 2019

Now she's busy with responses that are meant for me but she's blocked me. Sense is not common guys.



Ndinithanda NONKE emakhaya. ❤️ — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 27, 2019







