When it comes to the current status of DJ Zinhle and AKA's relationship, confusion reigns.





The rumours were further fueled when the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram and went on separate holidays.





AKA went to South Korea while Zinhle jetted off to Mauritius with her BFF, Pearl Thusi.





Neither addressed the rumours, but one thing is for sure, DJ Zinhle loves her baby daddy.





This comes after Zinhle commented on a picture of her daughter Kairo and AKA when he accompanied her on her first day back at school this week. The "Umlilo" hitmaker said, "Love you two".





The picture was posted on Kairo's Instagram account which is managed by Lynn Forbes, AKA's mother.







AKA also shared video's on his Instagram Story of himself and his daughter where he is seen taking her into her classroom, hugging her and also cheering her on.





He later went out with his mother. Just a 4 hour flight away Zinhle is still enjoying her holiday in Mauritius.





Earlier this week social media users reacted to the alleged split.

Dear tweeps. please be nice... Dj Zinhle Fans are not handling these news of Zinhle being dumped again by AKA..please do not laugh at them🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#djzinhle #AKA on that note..Zinhle expected this breakup because she was in a relationship alone...AKA never loved her. Goodday 😘 pic.twitter.com/dvCr7YOCz2 — MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) January 13, 2020

Aka and #DjZinhle story is a prove of a saying "never enter two people's business". They can break up and get back together again it's their choice. By the way there's this guy called @casspernyovest that man is G.O.A.T. It's just his season let's celebrate our own. He's a Legend pic.twitter.com/c8fq2wKTbq — Dee Mula (@DMlamla) January 13, 2020

I think Dj Zinhle loves AKA and AKA loves himself. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SznPolkhp4 — Salome (@salomephalane) January 12, 2020

Whether DJ Zinhle broke up with AKA or not that won't affect the Rand & Oil prices so it's none of our business so let's just drink water. pic.twitter.com/cMq9BLUvWT — Kagiso💯. (@Kagiso14303996) January 12, 2020

This week there have been a number of reports that the pair have split.