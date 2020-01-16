DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram
When it comes to the current status of DJ Zinhle and AKA's relationship, confusion reigns. 

This week there have been a number of reports that the pair have split. 

The rumours were further fueled when the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram and went on separate holidays. 

AKA went to South Korea while Zinhle jetted off to Mauritius with her BFF, Pearl Thusi. 

Neither addressed the rumours, but one thing is for sure, DJ Zinhle  loves her baby daddy. 

This comes after Zinhle commented on a picture of her daughter Kairo and AKA when he accompanied her on her first day back at school this week. The "Umlilo" hitmaker said, "Love you two". 

The picture was posted on Kairo's Instagram account which is managed by Lynn Forbes, AKA's mother. 

AKA also shared video's on his Instagram Story of himself and his daughter where he is seen taking her into her classroom, hugging her and also cheering her on. 

He later went out with his mother. Just a 4 hour flight away Zinhle is still enjoying her holiday in Mauritius. 

Earlier this week social media users reacted to the alleged split. 