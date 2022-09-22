DJ Zinhle responds to viral video of her ‘allegedly’ giving Pearl Thusi the brush off

A recent video of what looked like DJ Zinhle giving actress Pearl Thusi the brush off at an event has been making the rounds on social media. In the viral video it looks like DJ Zinhle shoots down Thusi who was approaching the DJing booth to dance with her – but things are not as they seem.

Yoh 😳DJ Zinhle couldn’t even pretend with Pearl Thusi 💀… pic.twitter.com/xKcZXrHE8v — Mbhokodo Forever🙅🏾‍♀️🇿🇦 (@thandiwe_h) September 22, 2022 DJ Zinhle quickly took to social media to nip it in the bud. In a series of tweets the mother of two said she needed to “clear things up” and that tweeps should stop “vilifying” her. The “Umlilo“ hitmaker wrote: “1/2: Hey guys. I need to clear things up. Pearl & I had a great time & on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come & select the song cause we were using his USBs.”

1/2: Hey guys. I need to clear things up. Pearl & I had a great time & on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come & select the song cause we were using his USBs. — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) September 22, 2022 She continued: “2/2: Also. Why would Pearl smile when she walked away if I was being mean to her? Please stop vilifying me… STOP!” 2/2: Also. Why would Pearl smile when she walked away if I was being mean to her? Please stop vilifying me…

STOP! — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) September 22, 2022 “The Unexpected” reality TV star maintained that she was “never mean” to Thusi and that tweeps push their own narrative. In the last tweet she wrote: “Also. Y’all keep saying I don’t need to explain myself so you can push the narrative that entertains you. I was never mean to Pearl.. not at all…”

Also. Y’all keep saying I don’t need to explain myself so you can push the narrative that entertains you.



I was never mean to Pearl.. not at all… — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) September 22, 2022 A lot has been said about the two’s friendship over the past few months as they appeared less and less out in public and on each other’s social media. DJ Zinhle also did not post a birthday message for Thusi on her socials in May – which basically confirmed the “end of the friendship” according to tweeps. But it seems like peace has been restored in their camp. The DJ recently posted a picture of Thusi and her hugging on her Instagram Stories on September 21.

DJ Zinhle’s Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram DJ Zinhle and her husband, Murdah Bongz aka Morda, were also featured at singer Moozlie’s birthday bash, which was hosted by Thusi, at Montana The Club in Rosebank. DJ Zinhle’s Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram Despite hearing DJ Zinhle’s side of the story, tweeps are still not convinced. Here’s what a few tweeps had to say:

@DlaminyPenelope wrote: “You were mean kodwa Zinhle ur facial expression says it all.” You were mean kodwa Zinhle ur facial expression says it all — ❤😍Xoloh😍❤🇿🇦 (@DlaminyPenelope) September 22, 2022 @KweziQuesta said: “I saw that "futsek futsek futsek" gesture with your wrist though.” I saw that "futsek futsek futsek" gesture with your wrist though — The Quest (@KweziQuesta) September 22, 2022 And @SnitchDre joked: “No need to explain she disturbed you during working hours.”