DJ Zinhle reveals why she is documenting her pregnancy on new reality show

DJ Zinhle found herself at the top of the trends list this week when she revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. The star DJ and businesswoman, who is notoriously private, shocked her fans when she announced that her pregnancy would be documented in a new reality show.

The reality show, “DJ Zinhle – Unexpected”, follows DJ Zinhle as she breaks the news of her pregnancy to her siblings, her mother and close friends. Zinhle is supported by her friends Pearl Thusi and Nomuzi Mabena. Speaking on her decision to do a reality show, DJ Zinhle said, “I’ve never wanted to do a reality TV show. “However, this time around, I wanted my pregnancy to be different, and I wanted to enjoy it with those who I love closely but still have the opportunity to share the experience with my fans later.

“I’m super excited to share my experience now and partnering with BET Africa has allowed me some control in my narrative. “It gives everyone a closer look into who I am, as a businesswoman, mom and public figure, which I think my fans are going to appreciate.” Her partner, Murdah Bongz of Black Motion fame, with whom she is having her second child, will also feature on the show.

Last month Zinhle confirmed that she was in a relationship with Bongz in a Q&A session on Instagram. When one fan asked: “How did Bongani show you he likes you?” she shared an adorable story of how the two instantly connected after he had written a song for her. “I found a vinyl record from my old collection. On the cover was a letter I wrote to my dad after he died in 2010,” she wrote.

“I don’t even remember writing that letter but I was super emotional when I found it. “Bongani took the record, sampled it and made a song for me.” Zinhle has a 6-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes, who she shares with her former partner, rapper AKA.