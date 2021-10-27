DJ Zinhle reveals why she won’t be a guest on Lasizwe’s YouTube show

If you had any hopes of seeing DJ Zinhle appear in Lasizwe Dambuza’s popular YouTube show, forget it. Zinhle has made it clear she is not looking to appear on “Drink Or Tell The Truth” which has seen Lasizwe ask local celebrities like Boity Thulo and Nadia Nakai some spicy questions.

In a recent Instagram live between Lasizwe and Zinhle, the YouTuber proposed the DJ appears on his show. But Zinhle was quick to shut down his invitation. “In front of 6 000 people? I will not come to that show. You will ask me b******** questions, things that are not there. What are you going to ask me?” she said. After laughing at her response, Lasizwe said that he would not ask her anything that would make her uncomfortable. He then went on to tell Zinhle that she has a choice to answer any question asked or drink.

Zinhle hit back saying, “Listen, I'm a respected mother of two children." See below: DJ Zinhle declines Lasizwe's invite to be in the new season of Drink or Tell The Truth. pic.twitter.com/iL5irHzDb1 — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) October 24, 2021 Zinhle, who has always kept her personal life private and kept her second pregnancy under wraps, shocked fans when she announced her very own reality show, “DJ Zinhle: Unexpected”.