DJ Zinhle says she is fine after AKA break-up
DJ Zinhle has been mum on her break-up with rapper AKA since news of their split broke.
However the "Umlilo" hitmaker has finally broken her silence.
Speaking to Drum Magazine , she shared that the reason behind her silence on the split was due to being booked and busy.
Family and work are important to Zinhle, who said: “I am fine, I’m genuinely fine. I just have been overworked.”
She said as far as her relationship with her baby daddy was concerned, they were civil towards each other and “one big happy family”.
“Kiernan, my mom and I, everyone is just getting along. Our break-up hasn’t broken up the family.
“It doesn’t have to be a romantic relationship to make a family work and that is what we are trying to do now.”
The duo ended their romance at the end of last year.
Rumours of their break up started when Zinhle went on holiday with her BFF Pearl Thusi to Mauritius and AKA jetted off to South Korea on a solo holiday.
After weeks of speculation, AKA confirmed their break-up in an interview on Metro FM in January.
The "Fela In Versace "hitmaker told DJs Sphectacula and Naves: “It’s been a crazy start to the year, I had to go away. I went on holiday. I was just speaking off-air that I went on a very cold holiday. As people might have noticed it’s my first holiday being a single man for many, many years.”
Last month AKA also tweeted: "I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you?"