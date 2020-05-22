DJ Zinhle shares tips on how to protect the elderly during Covid-19

In an initiative to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, DJ Zinhle took to her Instagram page where she shared tips on protecting the elderly in homes and communities during this pandemic.

In the caption, accompanied with a video, the "Umlilo" hit-maker is snazzily dressed in a snakeskin bucket hat and a red FILA track tracksuit said: "Today I’m sharing my top 3 tips on protecting the elderly in our lives. Simple steps can sometimes have the biggest impact. Share your tips with me in the comments. #LifebuoyZA #Dothelifebuoy #Handwashing".

Her tips included, helping the elderly to do their shopping, teaching them to sanitize and calling to make sure they are not lonely.

"Tip number 1 - if you live with or close to an elderly person, you can offer to do their shopping for them thus protecting them and limiting them to exposure.

"Tip number 2- remind them to wash their hands and sanitize in between washes to keep their hands as clean as possible.