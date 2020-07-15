DJ Zinhle shocked by companies asking for free performances during Covid-19

Local producer DJ Zinhle has voiced her feelings regarding companies and organisations asking artists to give free performances. Taking to her Twitter timeline on Tuesday, the "Umlilo" hitmaker lamented about the struggles of DJs and performers during the coronavirus pandemic. She asked if she was the only artist who is offended when a "reputable company" or "organisation" asks for them to perform for free. She stated that she is putting her life at risk to go and stream for free when she hasn't made an income in three months due to performance venue and clubs being closed as a result of coronavirus.

Am I the only artist who gets highly offended when a reputable company/organization asks for a free performance. Like, njani? How am I gonna risk my life going out to record a stream for free when I haven't had an income for 3 months. — #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 14, 2020

The "Colours" producer is not the only artist who has complained about the lack of income for artists during the lockdown period.

Her baby daddy, AKA, hit back at Sizwe Dhlomo last month when the radio personality raised his concerns about the relation between alcohol use and the rise in Covid-19 cases when the ban was lifted during level lockdown.

The "Fela In Versace" rapper, who is a Cruz Vodka ambassador, felt that Dhlomo was being unfair for criticising the sale of alcohol, mainly because that is a source of income for the rapper during the lockdown.

“Chief. It’s bad as is without being able to do any shows. I also have a family to feed you understand,” he said.

The "Python" rapper also hit back at those that suggested that his alcohol brand was causing more harm than good in society, and led to abuse or death.

"Firstly, it’s not a hustle. It’s a business. Secondly, people die from high cholesterol but Chicken Licken is still open okay?" he said.

Since then the ban on the sale and transportation of alcohol was reinstated by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, July 12.