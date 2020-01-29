It can only be described as a midweek meltdown all thanks to AKA posting a picture of a mysterious woman.

Taking to his Twitter page on Wednesday, tweeps went into a frenzy after the "Fela In Versace" rapper posted a picture of a mysterious woman who many are calling his "new bae".

The rapper posted pictures from his recent birthday celebration and one picture in particular caught attention for the woman's resemblance to a mysterious lady captured smooching with AKA a week ago.





A video of AKA locking lips with the woman in a restaurant surfaced online and left social media questioning the identity of the woman.





While there's no further details about the video or the woman in it, many believe AKA's latest snap shows the same woman from the video.





Especially ,since both women seem to have the same hairstyle.