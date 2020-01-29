DJ Zinhle starts trending after AKA posts pic of mystery woman
Everyone keep preaching “Find your person, show them off and if it fails, find another one and do the same” but when AKA move from Zinhle, Bonang, Zinhle to this suddenly it’s a crisis lol. https://t.co/1NijM7K9Gb— Phetole ‘Stan’ Mogale (@GivVi_G) January 29, 2020
The way you defend these celebs ngathi ayaniphakela. Zinhle is living her life she is busy making money while you wasting your data fighting for her Relationship pic.twitter.com/QataQ5AkzK— Cebolenkosi Phungula (@Cebo_Mdlovu) January 29, 2020
I hate how every time Zinhle trends, it has to do with her love life. That lady is one of the best business women in the entertainment industry, I wish we could learn a lot about how she has grown her brand.— BONFIRE (@BonoloMaphutha) January 29, 2020
Konje DJ Zinhle once told us that her daughter will be proud of matured parents— Thuso™ 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ramalokot) January 29, 2020
AKA is embarrassing her AGAIN pic.twitter.com/aXDrfXHfia
This is a plubicity stunt , a guy who recently was saying being a father is everything to him doing this now to his baby mama who he just recently got back together with. I smell something here. But ke pic.twitter.com/0AJM2lGwom— dineo nesta 🇿🇦 (@dineonesta) January 29, 2020
Tjooooo!!! The level of disrespect for the mother of your child though. wonder what your child will think when she's old enough to understand how you chose to repeatedly publicly humiliated her mom. pic.twitter.com/QMWJxdPwmU— Mama Bear (@fifi_modipane) January 29, 2020
AKA confirmed that he was single last week while on Metro FM.
When are you gonna grow up— Rethabile Kobe (@Rethabile_Kobe) January 29, 2020