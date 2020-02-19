DJ Zinhle trends again all thanks to AKA oversharing
There were mixed reactions to his tweet and within minutes, DJ Zinhle started trending.
I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you?— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2020
Haaw this guy. You love attention. pic.twitter.com/uGI57vtjoH— IndigoChild (@khethi_n_) February 18, 2020
people should leave #zinhle Alone but let's be honest #AKA Is Toxic as fuck and you will see with this relationship also to prove my point. pic.twitter.com/RuT30MaGsp— #TweetAnalyst😌 (@YakaFortune) February 19, 2020
No break up will stop her from living 💞💃🥰#zinhle pic.twitter.com/mXbnozESXl— momo (@Momo55885706) February 19, 2020
DJ Zinhle literally posted AKA in December saying that she miss his kisses, today he’s saying he’s been single since 2019 😩💔— Pelontle (@Retla_SweetChix) February 18, 2020
It's so strange that when Kiernan tweets something about his relationship Zee trends at no1. He never trends where their relationship is concerned. What a shitshow this app is!!!— Her Royal Highnesss 👑 (@LuthandoRT) February 19, 2020
Humiliated by what? A relationship not working out and someone moving on? Cut the bullshit. https://t.co/ZnNpQi2Yje— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2020