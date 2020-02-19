DJ Zinhle trends again all thanks to AKA oversharing









DJ Zinhle and AKA. Picture: Instagram

When it comes to AKA and DJ Zinhle, one thing is as clear as day, the minute either of them tweets anything, the other one trends. It comes as no surprise considering their history. They met, fell in love, had a baby, had a public break up, rekindled their romance and now they have had another public breakup and AKA is making sure everybody knows.

The "Fela In Versace" hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday where he again confirmed that he has been single since 2019.





This follows AKA's confirmation during a Metro FM interview last month where he told hosts, DJs Sphectacula and Naves, that he went on holiday in December as a "single man" for the first time in years.





Taking to Twitter, he said, "I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you?"

I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you? — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2020

Haaw this guy. You love attention. pic.twitter.com/uGI57vtjoH — IndigoChild (@khethi_n_) February 18, 2020

people should leave #zinhle Alone but let's be honest #AKA Is Toxic as fuck and you will see with this relationship also to prove my point. pic.twitter.com/RuT30MaGsp — #TweetAnalyst😌 (@YakaFortune) February 19, 2020

No break up will stop her from living 💞💃🥰#zinhle pic.twitter.com/mXbnozESXl — momo (@Momo55885706) February 19, 2020

DJ Zinhle literally posted AKA in December saying that she miss his kisses, today he’s saying he’s been single since 2019 😩💔 — Pelontle (@Retla_SweetChix) February 18, 2020

It's so strange that when Kiernan tweets something about his relationship Zee trends at no1. He never trends where their relationship is concerned. What a shitshow this app is!!! — Her Royal Highnesss 👑 (@LuthandoRT) February 19, 2020

Following the reaction to his tweet, the "Jika" rapper also replied to a tweep who claimed that he was humiliating the "Umlilo" hitmaker and said that there's nothing humiliating about moving on since their relationship did not work out.

Humiliated by what? A relationship not working out and someone moving on? Cut the bullshit. https://t.co/ZnNpQi2Yje — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2020

There were mixed reactions to his tweet and within minutes, DJ Zinhle started trending.AKA's tweet also follows his Valentines Day celebrations in Cape Town with his "new bae".