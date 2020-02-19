DJ Zinhle and AKA. Picture: Instagram
When it comes to AKA and DJ Zinhle, one thing is as clear as day, the minute either of them tweets anything, the other one trends. 

It comes as no surprise considering their history. They met, fell in love, had a baby, had a public break up, rekindled their romance and now they have had another public breakup and AKA is making sure everybody knows.

The "Fela In Versace" hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday where he again confirmed that he has been single since 2019. 

This follows AKA's confirmation during a Metro FM interview last month where he told hosts, DJs Sphectacula and Naves, that he went on holiday in December as a "single man" for the first time in years. 

Taking to Twitter, he said, "I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you?"
There were mixed reactions to his tweet and within minutes, DJ Zinhle started trending.
Following the reaction to his tweet, the "Jika" rapper also replied to a tweep who claimed that he was humiliating the "Umlilo" hitmaker and said that there's nothing humiliating about moving on since their relationship did not work out. 

AKA's tweet also follows his Valentines Day celebrations in Cape Town with his "new bae".