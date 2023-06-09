DJ Zinhle wishes the father of her babies a happy blessed birthday

Reality TV star, Ntombezinhle Jiyane, known to fans as DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz (Bongani Mohosana) are among the boo’ed up Mzansi celebrities. The couple, who are parents to daughter Asante, are always posting their appreciation for each other and family moments on social media. Just a few days ago the “Mohigan Sun” hitmaker shared that he has everything his needs all because of his Queen.

DJ Zinhle made sure to shower her husband with love on his birthday. “@murdahbongz Happy Blessed Birthday to my loving, kind, stylish, thoughtful and genius best friend, lover and father of my babies…” she captioned her picture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) “May the Lord bless you. I wish you more musical genius moments 🎶 more iconic performances, more precious moments with your kids & family, more success and more of you everything that brings you joy. So proud & blessed to share this life with you. ❤️” On Thursday evening Zinhle and Murdah’s friends and family, including media personalities Pearl Thusi, Kwesta, Oscar Mbo, Nomuzi Mabena, Thabsie and DJ Que all gathered to toast the the award-winning musician at an intimate celebration.

Rapper Kwesta at Murdah’s birthday celebration. Picture: Pearl Thusi Instagram Stories Screenshot Fans were privy to all the content from the celebration on attendees’ Instagram Stories. The couple danced the night away at the all-black celebration, and in one story Zinhle is heard giving a speech about her guy and the incredible time they have been having together. The happy couple dances the night away. Picture: Instagram Stories screenshot Thusi shared a picture of the cocktail menu on her Instagram Stories and it showed how the cocktail menu was named after tracks from Murdah’s album “Asante”, his first release as a solo act.