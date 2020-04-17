DJ Zinhle's PJ party virtually pulled a crowd

DJ Zinhle's fans had a blast on Thursday night at her virtual PJ party. The "Colours" hitmaker who was dress up in sexy white lace and donned a brown hat, turned her bedroom into a club where she played played tracks like "Umlilo", "Miracles" and "Amanga" among others on her turntables for an hour. And as a special treat, fans got to see the people's favourite toddler Kairo Forbes dancing away with her mommy. The virtual PJ party received more than 200k views. DJ Zinhle took to Instagram to thank her fans for the amazing turnout and said that she "will definitely do it again".

"Over 200K views‼️ for the #PJPARTYWITHDJZINHLE I am so grateful thank you guys so much. We are definitely doing this again. | Swipe left for the track list." she wrote in the caption along with sharing her playlist.

Other artists like Nandi Madida and Moozlie who tuned in to the PJ party commented on the post.

@nandi_madida said: "A Queen!!!!!!".

@moozlie said: "Anything you put your energy into pops off friend".

While other fans thanked DJ Zinhle and asked for more.

@sep_sep88 said: "That was nice of you izolo. How about a morning breakfast session to. Good for the soul whilst thina obaba are now made to clean the house during lockdown.....".

@sandimazibuko said: "so we doing it again next Thursday ?".

@dj_sweetpsa said: "Thank you Mama for the tracklist,pj party with dj zinhle was too dope ".

@verwantjoann said: "Can’t wait for those unreleased songs 💃Thank you Zee it was ".