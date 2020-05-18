EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Max Hurrell and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: Instagram/GCIS
Dlamini Zuma tells 'ZOL' creator Max Hurrell 'well done on entertaining the nation'

Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has thanked and congratulated Max Hurrell for creating the viral "ZOL" song, which has entertained the nation during the lockdown. 

Hurrell shared his direct message exchange with the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs after he asked her to follow him back to set a meeting. 

In the DM, the "Shots Fired" producer greeted Dlamini Zuma and gave his email address if she wanted to get in contact with him. 

Dlamini Zuma then responded and said: "Well done on entertaining the nation during this difficult period while maintaining respect for your trade. I hope you will continue to use your platform to empower and inspire others now more than ever. Good luck!"

Tweeps thought the gesture from Dlamini Zuma was sweet and shared their thoughts about the message. 


The is comes after "ZOL" went viral when Hurrell sampled Dlamini Zuma's speech, where she explains why the government decided to uphold the ban on cigarette sales and turned it into an EDM-infused song.

The song quickly started circulating online, even finding itself as a dance challenge on TikTok, and made its way to Dlamini Zuma. 
