Dlamini Zuma tells 'ZOL' creator Max Hurrell 'well done on entertaining the nation'

Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has thanked and congratulated Max Hurrell for creating the viral "ZOL" song, which has entertained the nation during the lockdown.

Hurrell shared his direct message exchange with the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs after he asked her to follow him back to set a meeting.

Dlamini Zuma then responded and said: "Well done on entertaining the nation during this difficult period while maintaining respect for your trade. I hope you will continue to use your platform to empower and inspire others now more than ever. Good luck!"

What the minister said to me: pic.twitter.com/3o8197dHpJ — Max Hurrell (@MaxHurrellSA) May 17, 2020

Tweeps thought the gesture from Dlamini Zuma was sweet and shared their thoughts about the message.

So cool! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Was telling my husband this story earlier. Dude was saying that the message will reach way more people now. 😀 Looking foreward to your next creation. Congrats with the nr 1 spot on the charts. 💪🏼 — Margaret Carolus (@Marg0811) May 17, 2020

Well done to you Max for the song and well done to Dr Dlamini- Zuma for seeing it in the light it was made. Actually think she may have been as tickled as everyone else. — Gail Warricker (@GailWarricker) May 18, 2020

Awwe that's actually quite sweet of her #rightinthefeels — Dwayne Evans (@dwayneSA) May 17, 2020

The song quickly started circulating online, even finding itself as a dance challenge on TikTok, and made its way to Dlamini Zuma.