Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj make history with Billboard No. 1

It’s official, Doja Cat has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. The song in question is the remix of her hit song, "Say So Remix" which features rapper Nicki Minaj.

The duo outdid Megan Thee Stallion's “Savage Remix” which features Beyoncé and came in second place on the chart.

It was a historic week for rap and for black artists as four black female artists reigned over the No. 1 and No. 2 slots respectively.





The musician, who is the daughter of South African actor Dumisani Dlamini, joked last week that if her song topped the charts she would show her boobs to fans, but on Monday she said it was a joke and she was not about to do it.





"Say So" has gone viral over the last two weeks, thanks in part to a TikTok challenge which uses a snippet of the track.





Doja released dance visuals to the song last week .











Speaking on Metro FM, Dumisani, who starred on "Sarafina!" with Whoopi, slammed the claim and said he had been trying to reach out to his daughter.

“I have been looking for my daughter as well. You mustn't forget these Americans. Americans will always want to have something to cause a stir so that she stays in the media and is talked about around the world", Dumisani said.

He seemed to later change his tune on his comments and said that his daughter had spoken to him before becoming famous, and suggested that her claims to Whoopi may have been “a made-up thing”.

Doja made headlines in Mzansi last month when she told Whoopi Goldberg that she had never met her father.