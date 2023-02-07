Donald celebrates 38th birthday with new project dedicated to his father

Award-winning South African singer-songwriter Donald Moatshe, who’s commonly known by the mononym Donald, celebrated his 38th birthday by releasing a surprise EP titled “TIKI”.
The “Over The Moon” hitmaker dedicated the new project, which is his first since 2021’s “Dreams”, to his father through a Twitter post on Tuesday morning.
“DEAR PAPA TIKI. Today is my birthday but I want to honour you instead, for giving me life and an identity even in your death. I love you! Here is your present, it’s called TIKI, Yep! That’s you! Your son, Donny. TIKI OUT NOW Donald.lnk.to/Tiki #Tiki”
All five songs on the project feature Dr Moruti, while four of the songs also feature local producer and DJ Dee Cee. Donald had previously worked with both Dee Cee and Dr Moruti on previous singles “I’m in Love” and “Lords Prayer”.
On his previous project, Donald famously featured disgraced American actor and singer Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of several felony counts of disorderly conduct for staging a fake hate crime against himself and making false police reports regarding the incident shortly after they worked together.
Birthday wishes for Donald have been pouring in all day:
“To more life of blessings and peace,” posted @didintlekay. “#Tiki as you enter into this new era of you life my God continue to shines his glory upon your life ...You much appreciated 💯❤️.”
@Mthiya_sa added: “It’s Donito’s birthday today and he decided to celebrate it in style by dropping an ep titled #Tiki which is a tribute to his father. Happy birthday @DonaldInDenial Donald.lnk.to/Tiki”
@showthemflamesa also shared that he was enjoying the project. “This morning we chanting happy birthday to a man doing extra ordinary amazing music - @DonaldInDenial #Tiki is just a super amazing Ep.”
