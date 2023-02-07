Donald celebrates 38th birthday with new project dedicated to his father

The “Over The Moon” hitmaker dedicated the new project, which is his first since 2021’s “Dreams”, to his father through a Twitter post on Tuesday morning.

“DEAR PAPA TIKI. Today is my birthday but I want to honour you instead, for giving me life and an identity even in your death. I love you! Here is your present, it’s called TIKI, Yep! That’s you! Your son, Donny. TIKI OUT NOW Donald.lnk.to/Tiki #Tiki”

All five songs on the project feature Dr Moruti, while four of the songs also feature local producer and DJ Dee Cee. Donald had previously worked with both Dee Cee and Dr Moruti on previous singles “I’m in Love” and “Lords Prayer”.

On his previous project, Donald famously featured disgraced American actor and singer Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of several felony counts of disorderly conduct for staging a fake hate crime against himself and making false police reports regarding the incident shortly after they worked together.