Donald Trump’s return to office revives discussions on Trevor Noah and his political satire

Donald Trump made history by becoming the second United States president to return to office for the second time after winning the elections non-consecutively. The first US president who did that was Grover Cleveland, who was elected in 1884 and 1892.

Trump, the American president from 2016 until 2021, is back again after winning the 2024 elections, beating Kamala Harris by a close margin. He won 277 against 224 and the Republicans are rejoicing as they welcome him back in office. Newly elected US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he leaves a campaign rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on October 30, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) In their celebration, they called for the return of Trevor Noah to host “The Daily Show,” an American late-night talk show and satirical news programme.

Like most comedians, Noah’s jokes are political and it happened that he helmed the popular US show when Trump was president. During this time, he made jokes about him because a lot was going on for the Republican during his first term. He was impeached twice but his fans didn’t like that. Meanwhile, scores of fans have taken to X to express their opinions on Noah returning to the show now that Trump has been reelected.

This includes @Mo_Magoda who wrote: “Trevor Noah is about to come out of retirement cause n**** can only joke about Donald Trump cause he works for Democrats.” “Trevor Noah, come outside. At least now you'll have 4 more years to use Trump to crack stupid jokes. I've not seen one stupid joke about Biden and Kamala in spite of their mental deficiency,” added @Wizarab10. While one may think Noah was targeting Trump, he joked a lot about Jacob Zuma during his time as the South African president.