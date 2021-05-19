Donovan Goliath and Davina Gordon tie the knot

South African comedian and TV presenter Donovan Goliath and his long-time bae, Davina Gordon recently married.

The funnyman took to his social media to post a gorgeous sun-kissed picture of the two in their wedding outfits, with the caption: “Time to change your Instagram handle, Mrs Goliath 💍❤️😊”.

The couple are expecting a baby.

They broke the news of their pregnancy to their fans and followers in March, followed by a very creative gender reveal post in April where it was announced they would be having a baby girl.

Following the news of their union fans and followers on Twitter congratulated the couple.

“Congratulations to you guys!

“Wish you many years of making each other laugh and blessing us with more amazing content! #SefishAsk,” said Daniel Raboshakga

Lunathi Hlakanyane said: “Congratulations Donovan!

“Wishing you and Mrs Goliath a life filled with gigantic (pardon the pun) love, laughter and happiness in your new chapter!”.

The couple, who are well-known for their hilarious comedy skits, kept Mzansi going throughout the national lockdown when they vowed to keep creatively fit.

Their content caught the eye of a few brands including Castle Lite which they ended up collaborating with to host South Africa’s first YouTube talkshow, “The Lite News Show with Donovan Goliath”.

The show focused on wrapping up the weekly headlines in a witty way, giving viewers the opportunity to stay abreast of the latest news while enjoying a good laugh.