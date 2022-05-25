Dr Deborah Fraser has finally been laid to rest

Gospel powerhouse Dr Deborah Fraser was finally laid to rest at the Lalakahle Memorial Park in Hillcrest on Tuesday.
The family said that due to the heavy floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal this past weekend, they had no choice but to postpone the burial service to Tuesday.
Friends and industry friends, who gathered at The Station Venue in Durban on Saturday to bid farewell to the gospel legend were informed that the service would not proceed to the cemetery due to the floods.
The family decided to wait until the rain had stopped before proceeding with her burial.
"We met as a family on Saturday and agreed that we won't be able to bury her in a waterlogged area,” said Lorna Fraser, the gospel singer’s sister.
Lorna extended her gratitude to all South Africans for the outpouring of love and support that the family had received during the difficult period of mourning their beloved.
“We are grateful for the love you showed us. You comforted us, thank you,” said Lorna.
Speaking at The Station Venue on Saturday, Lorna said when she visited her sister at the hospital she prayed that she would recover fully.
“I got to the hospital and I prayed and spoke life into her, and told her she can’t leave me alone with the children. She opened her eyes and looked at me.
“I told her we still needed her, her children needed her, and she can’t give up like that. She just looked at me because she couldn’t speak,” she shared.
Lorna added: “When I arrived in the hospital again, I found her on oxygen and I prayed over her so hard that the whole of Bara stood still.”
Lorna said she also promised her sister that she would take good care of her children.
Fraser passed away at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, in Soweto, after a short illness, on Sunday, May 15. She was 56.
Fraser was born in KwaMashu and moved to Johannesburg to pursue her music career in 1986 as a session musician.
She was soon a sought-after backing vocalist for South African legends such as Hugh Masekela, Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbulu, Jonas Gwangwa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Brenda Fassie.
With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Fraser was set to release her highlight-anticipated 14th album later this year. She finished recording it in March.