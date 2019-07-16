Dr Fezile Mkhize competed against 12 other finalist on Saturday and was crowned the winner. He will be heading to Manila in the Philippines on August 23, 2019.

The "Top Billing" presenter shared the good news on his Instagram page and said: "Incredible... Thank YOU to everyone for all the support and kind sentiments. It was a brilliant night and made that much more incredible thanks to the 12 gentlemen I got to share it with, the phenomenal @mrworldsouthafrica team- spearheaded by @armanddup (Thank you Brother). Family, friends and all those who have supported me- This one is yours and all of my gratitude. YOU BEAUTIES. But #WEWORKING cause #MrWorld is coming..."