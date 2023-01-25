Dr John Kani forced to quit ‘dream role’ in August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ due to ill-health

Celebrated stage and TV actor Dr John Kani is stepping down from his lead role in the much-anticipated theatre production “Fences”, due to health concerns. August Wilson’s “Fences” premières at the Joburg Theatre on February 2 to commemorate Black History Month.

In the press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the “Black Panther” actor says he is not completely retiring from the show, as he will continue as the co-producer. “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that I will be stepping down from the role of Troy Maxon in August Wilson’s, ‘Fences’ It is a role I have long dreamed of playing,” revealed Kani. “However, a bout of vertigo and the concurrent imbalance that it causes is precluding me from stepping on stage in this demanding role.

“I will, however, continue to play a significant role as a co-producer and continue to be part of the rehearsals working closely with the director and the cast.” In his statement, Kani added that he was confident that seasoned actor Tumisho Masha, who will be stepping in as Troy Maxson, will do justice to the role. Masha was originally cast in the role of Jim Bono Troy’s best friend. Actor, dramaturg and writer Lunga Radebe will replace Masha as Jim Bono.

“I am delighted to advise that the director has chosen the highly talented and experienced actor, Tumisho Masha, to succeed me in the role. I have no doubt that Tumisho will do great justice to this challenging part, as I would have done.” In a recent interview, Masha told IOL Entertainment he was thrilled to be part of Wilson's iconic production. “August Wilson writes incredibly beautifully and as an actor, all you have to do is just be true to what was written. You don’t have to add anything. You don't have to take anything away. Just say it, as he wrote it, and you'll be fine,” said Masha.

He added that being cast alongside Dr Kani was the greatest honour. “For us as the cast, it’s exciting to be with each other. For most of us, we were very excited to be able to spend time with Dr John Kani. “Sometimes it feels like we're kind of just there to get as many pearls and gems at his feet about life, more than ever about the world that we occupy in the industry that we're in.

“It's like sitting with an elder every single day and just being blessed,” added Masha. Kani also assured his fans that he will be back on stage soon, to continue to do what he does best. “I am quite sure that I shall recover from this temporary medical condition and be back at work again soon,” said Kani.

Directed by Ricardo Khan, “Fence” explores the evolving African American experience, race relations and other themes which resonate with what South Africa experienced during apartheid. “I’m very excited to be directing this stellar cast and look forward to playing to Joburg audiences. Rehearsals are on track with the cast in high spirits as we prepare to start previews on February 2 and an official opening on February 5,” commented Khan. The stellar cast of “Fences” includes Hlomla Dandala, Atandwa Kani, Khutjo Green and Sbusiso Mamba.