Dr Malinga brought the energy to ANC birthday celebration despite vowing to ‘never’ perform for the party again

Dr Malinga performed at the ANC's 112th-anniversary celebration held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga over the weekend. The musician kicked off the celebrations with an electrifying performance with his signature moves, fly kicks and tummy shaking motions.

His performance had the crowd roaring with excitement as they as also sang along to Dr Malinga’s songs. Malinga’s performance of course trended online, not only for his exciting moves, but also because it sparked talk around the musician’s political affiliations. A while back the musician said on X that he would “never” be campaigning for the party. But things never stay the same and the internet never forgets.

Dr Malinga dancing for his life at the ANC birthday celebration pic.twitter.com/ZTaZP28nAe — ❤MOTASE❤ 21 Jan 🎂🎊🎁🎉🥳🎈 (@TheRealMotase) January 13, 2024 The musician even criticized the ruling party during an interview with Robot Boii and Mpho Popps on Popcorn and Cheese for lack of service delivery in his hometown of Hammanskraal.

“This is the same man who said he would never perform for ANC again 😧? Why is he copying the other guy's style and using his voice? He's embarrassing this guy,” said @Bongani_Wale. So Shebeshxt is inspiring Dr. Malinga neh 🤔 I wonder what Juju though/said after seeing this 🤭 Xhem the guy was Dancing for his life at that Mpumalanga Matanyula Shandis 🤣@drmalinga internet never forgets my brother. pic.twitter.com/qJaBOTBmd3 — Kagiso Monyadiwa (@KagisoMonyadiwa) January 13, 2024

@biccapital said: “People are laughing and shocked at the backpack and the fact the he said he'll never perform for the ANC again, but I think he's telling us that he's about securing the bag 😭😄” Others couldn’t help but think that Dr Malinga was copying the new kid on the block - controversial Limpopo-born sensation Shebeshxt’s, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, style - as he was also performing topless and with a backpack on stage.. The two have a song out together and Malinga also performed the song titled ‘Twerka’ by Shebeshxt featuring DJ Maphorisa.