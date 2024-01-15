Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentTVMusicMoviesStreamingCelebrityEventsWhats OnBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentTVMusicMoviesStreamingCelebrityEventsWhats OnBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, January 15, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Dr Malinga brought the energy to ANC birthday celebration despite vowing to ‘never’ perform for the party again

Malinga’s performance of course trended online, not only for his exciting moves, but also because it sparked talk around the musician’s political affiliations. Picture: Instagram

Malinga’s performance of course trended online, not only for his exciting moves, but also because it sparked talk around the musician’s political affiliations. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Dr Malinga performed at the ANC's 112th-anniversary celebration held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga over the weekend.

The musician kicked off the celebrations with an electrifying performance with his signature moves, fly kicks and tummy shaking motions.

His performance had the crowd roaring with excitement as they as also sang along to Dr Malinga’s songs.

Malinga’s performance of course trended online, not only for his exciting moves, but also because it sparked talk around the musician’s political affiliations.

A while back the musician said on X that he would “never” be campaigning for the party. But things never stay the same and the internet never forgets.

The musician even criticized the ruling party during an interview with Robot Boii and Mpho Popps on Popcorn and Cheese for lack of service delivery in his hometown of Hammanskraal.

“This is the same man who said he would never perform for ANC again 😧? Why is he copying the other guy's style and using his voice? He's embarrassing this guy,” said @Bongani_Wale.

@biccapital said: “People are laughing and shocked at the backpack and the fact the he said he'll never perform for the ANC again, but I think he's telling us that he's about securing the bag 😭😄”

Others couldn’t help but think that Dr Malinga was copying the new kid on the block - controversial Limpopo-born sensation Shebeshxt’s, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, style - as he was also performing topless and with a backpack on stage..

The two have a song out together and Malinga also performed the song titled ‘Twerka’ by Shebeshxt featuring DJ Maphorisa.

IOL Entertainment

Related Topics:

ANCMpumalangaTwitterEntertainmentSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentLive Concerts