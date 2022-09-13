Dr Malinga clarifies Black Coffee did not donate R500 000 to him

South African Music Award (Sama) winner Dr Malinga has been a hot topic on social media following his interview on the popular but controversial “Podcast and Chill with MacG”, where he poured out his heart about his recent troubles that saw his belongings attached by the SA Revenue Services (SARS). Following the interview, Dr Malinga had several Mzansi celebrities reach out to support him, among them Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee.

Malinga tweeted a thank you to "big brother @RealBlackCoffee for help". This somehow sparked a rumour that Black Coffee had donated half a million to Dr Malinga. Thanks Big brother @RealBlackCoffee for help it means a lot🙏

Thanks bye — DR MALINGA (@drmalinga) September 10, 2022 @ChrisExcel102 tweeted, "Black Coffee gaving Dr Malinga R500k but his baby mama was complaining about not having electricity." Black Coffee gaving Dr Malinga R500K but his baby mama was complaining about not having electricity



Is a good example of Bros over Hoes 🔥🤘 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 12, 2022 As the rumour continued to gain momentum on social media, Dr Malinga came out to set the record straight and urged people not to mislead others.

"Hi guys @RealBlackCoffee didn't give 500k let's not mislead people," he tweeted. Hi guys @RealBlackCoffee didn't give 500k let's not mislead people

thanks bye🙏 — DR MALINGA (@drmalinga) September 12, 2022 Some fans were then eager to find out how much Black Coffee actually gave the musician, which he clarified on Monday’s episode of “Podcast and Chill”. Mac G had called Dr Malinga to get an update on what had happened following his interview.

