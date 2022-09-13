Dr Malinga clarifies Black Coffee did not donate R500 000 to him

South African Music Award (Sama) winner Dr Malinga has been a hot topic on social media following his interview on the popular but controversial “Podcast and Chill with MacG”, where he poured out his heart about his recent troubles that saw his belongings attached by the SA Revenue Services (SARS).
Following the interview, Dr Malinga had several Mzansi celebrities reach out to support him, among them Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee.
Malinga tweeted a thank you to "big brother @RealBlackCoffee for help". This somehow sparked a rumour that Black Coffee had donated half a million to Dr Malinga.
Thanks Big brother @RealBlackCoffee for help it means a lot🙏— DR MALINGA (@drmalinga) September 10, 2022
Thanks bye
@ChrisExcel102 tweeted, "Black Coffee gaving Dr Malinga R500k but his baby mama was complaining about not having electricity."
Black Coffee gaving Dr Malinga R500K but his baby mama was complaining about not having electricity— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 12, 2022
Is a good example of Bros over Hoes 🔥🤘
As the rumour continued to gain momentum on social media, Dr Malinga came out to set the record straight and urged people not to mislead others.
"Hi guys @RealBlackCoffee didn't give 500k let's not mislead people," he tweeted.
Hi guys @RealBlackCoffee didn't give 500k let's not mislead people— DR MALINGA (@drmalinga) September 12, 2022
thanks bye🙏
Some fans were then eager to find out how much Black Coffee actually gave the musician, which he clarified on Monday’s episode of “Podcast and Chill”.
Mac G had called Dr Malinga to get an update on what had happened following his interview.
Malinga shared that Mac G and God had brought back the “Malinga fire”, sharing that he had been getting gig bookings and donations.
He then went on to reveal that Black Coffee sent him R20 000, he also received a R10 donation that had touched him a lot. Malinga revealed that the donations had reached almost R100 000, which would go towards paying his SARS bill.