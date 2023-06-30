Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrates becoming a specialist radiologist: ‘My enemies must contact AVBOB’

Dr Musa Mthombeni is on cloud nine after passing his exams earning himself well deserved bragging rights. The TV presenter took to his social media platforms to share news of his achievement with his followers.

“Results are out (Frame 2 if you can’t believe it- trust me I didn’t either - I had to keep asking Liesl if she also sees the word pass) All the studying (and you know I hated every minute of it) has paid off.” In his post, Mthombeni boasted that his wife, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni is also now a specialist by default. “Liesl’s man is a Specialist which means Liesl is now also a Specialist - what a spectacular woman she is!” The board certified specialist radiologist in his post delivered a shady message to his enemies, advising them to contact Avbob because he is going to be “insufferable for at least the next 18 months.”

"If you thought I was problem before - hahaha you're not going to hear the end of it now!"

Mthombeni gained fame as a child star when he was a presenter on a YoTV children’s show on SABC 1. He later continued to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, including hosting a midnight slot show on YFM while studying medicine at Wits University. “I have always wanted to become a doctor from a young age, so the presenting job just came along because I loved TV,” he previously shared.