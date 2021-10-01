Dr Musa Mthombeni claps back at haters

Local TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni clapped back at haters in his Twitter mentions after complimenting his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. The newly-weds attended a wedding over the weekend and Liesl decided to share a photo taken by her husband.

Dr Musa tweeted the post, gushing over his wife: “Goodness gracious, so vele vele you’re my wife. Goodness gracious 😂😂😂😂 so vele vele you’re my wife ☺️ https://t.co/KbjNmyW03e — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) September 29, 2021 However, some tweeps in his mentions were feeling some type of way about him complimenting his wife. One user, @Sgodorizer, replied to one tweep saying he can’t wait to similarly hype up his wife and said: “Don't try it after sometime her mind will tell her that she's doing you a favor by being with you, that she actually deserves better and she's actually the best you can do. Your good intentions will be the seeds of your demise.”

Don't try it , after sometime her mind will tell her that she's doing you a favor by being with you, that she actually deserves better and she's actually the best you can do. Your good intentions will be the seeds of your demise. — Sgodo (@Sgodorizer) September 29, 2021 While @Lungi_Gabi added: “True. Once you put a woman on a pedestal she starts acting up. “Never validate her beauty, just give her hints here and there, or simply keep to yourself. “They love the idea of a movie-perfect relationship.. but the minute they get it, they get bored.“

Another user was also touched by Musa’s post and commented: “Couples who do this bore me, I mean you can always hype your partner via cellphone or even in person if y'all stay together. “People be staying together and always commenting on each other's posts as if they're doing it for our eyes.” True. Once you put a woman on a pedestal she starts acting up. Never validate her beauty, just give her hints here and there, or simply keep to yourself. They love the idea of a movie-perfect relationship.. but the minute they get it, they get bored. — UX Designer (@Lungi_Gabi) September 29, 2021 Responding to the negative haters that were flooding his mention, the former “Trending SA on 3“ host said:

“Surely abanye benu la bayathakatha (you here (on Twitter) are witches"). “Me loving someone surely shouldn’t make you this angry and sad. Niyahlanya (Are you all crazy)? “Please see someone if you’re going through something.

Bathini konje? Love and light! 🖤 — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) September 30, 2021 Last month, the happy couple shared that their white wedding was held in August, and they shared stunning pictures from their wedding.