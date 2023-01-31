Dr Musa Mthombeni has Mzansi in stitches with his throwback post

Media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni shared a cute throwback post of himself and his two younger sisters. But instead of paying attention to the kids in the picture, Mzansi was focused on why they have such lengthy names. Its evident that even though South Africa is gripped by the doom and gloom of load shedding and other current affairs, we’re united by the comfort of laughter.

Instagram followers had a field day when the Doc shared this post. He captioned the picture: “Throwback to 1990- something with my little sisters shame. As you can see I’m the most attractive of the lot. My enemies will say why does it look like I have “ama-makeups” ne powder on my face. “They will say that I look like I fafafa’d baby powder before this picture was taken. I’ll tell them that I was using original banana powder before their favourite influencer did.“

He shared his siblings name, which was the main attraction of his post. “Here we are standing in order of attractiveness and age.The first born:👦 Musawenkosiwesizwesethusamazulu Mthokozisiwethuebuhlungwini Mthombeni, followed by 👧 Masetjhaba Victoria Moleko then last but not least 👧 Mbalenhle Thembelihle Mthombeni. “Look at the innocence on the children’s faces. All they knew was to ask for yoghurt and “2sly” with a side of word to put into your pocket so you can go back to playing “stixx” (gambling- Bathong Nina- ama bad habit sawaqala kudala) with the boys egroundini.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni) His wife Liesl Lauri wrote: “This picture respresents EXACTLY who the 3 of you are 😍 I LOVE IT 😂.” nompilozuma_ wrote: “These can't be your names, I refuse to believe that 😂😂😂.” ms_nkambule wrote: “At this point can Liesl even say your name😭😭😭😭😭.”

zan_mantsho wrote: “Is that what your ID reads? 😂😢 gaddam that's a sentence. 😂” phumia6 wrote: “The story you wrote you call it your names 😂😂.” natalie_magsteel wrote: “Not you listing your clan names to make yourself look better than your siblings.😂😂😂😂🤣💀.”